Head-To-Head Contrast: Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) vs. LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LG Display $26.08 billion 0.15 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.20

Analyst Ratings

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Pathways and LG Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

