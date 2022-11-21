Reviewing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charter Hall Group and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A Lument Finance Trust 21.88% 7.06% 1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charter Hall Group and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 2.86 $10.53 million $0.20 9.90

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

