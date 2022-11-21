REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Financial Survey

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -61.76% -52.44% AB Volvo (publ) 7.72% 21.44% 5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 1 4 0 2.29 AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 704.00%. AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.81%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

This table compares REE Automotive and AB Volvo (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 18,133.66 -$505.33 million ($0.44) -1.27 AB Volvo (publ) $43.40 billion 0.85 $3.82 billion $1.73 10.43

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, and SDLG Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA and Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

