Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Silk Road Medical and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Biostage.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66% Biostage N/A N/A -281.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Biostage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 19.19 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -31.34 Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.32

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biostage beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Biostage

(Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.