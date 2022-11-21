Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head-To-Head Review

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Root and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Root alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 5 1 0 2.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Root currently has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 149.40%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.29 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.29 Till Capital $6.76 million 2.27 $4.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Root and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root.

Profitability

This table compares Root and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68% Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10%

Risk & Volatility

Root has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Till Capital beats Root on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Till Capital

(Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.