Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $279.43

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.43.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $241.04.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

