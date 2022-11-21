Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $20.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leslie’s Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 274,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Leslie’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.32 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

