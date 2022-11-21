Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Target Price at $24.61

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNBE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

