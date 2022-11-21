Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $16.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.
A number of research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
Embraer Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.53 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Featured Articles
