Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $16.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Embraer Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $10.53 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

About Embraer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 14.9% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Embraer by 33.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

