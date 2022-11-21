Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $30.31 Average PT from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,142.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

