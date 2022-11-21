JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

