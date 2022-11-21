Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $14,479,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

