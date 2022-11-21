Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

