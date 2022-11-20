Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

