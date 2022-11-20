Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HSY opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.