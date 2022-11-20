Deutsche Bank AG Sells 164,780 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,780 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $101,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.12. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

