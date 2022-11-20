Deutsche Bank AG Sells 274,130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 274,130 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Boeing worth $117,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

