Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,326.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,069,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.