Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 65,787 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

