Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

