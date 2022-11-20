Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $392.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

