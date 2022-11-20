Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 9,043 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.