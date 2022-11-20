CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,626 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.60% of CF Industries worth $102,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

