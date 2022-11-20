Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPLA opened at $218.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

