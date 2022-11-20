Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,260 shares of company stock worth $11,135,032. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

