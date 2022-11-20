Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,593 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

