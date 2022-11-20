Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,471 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $647.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.04 and a 200 day moving average of $636.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

