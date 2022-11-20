Toronto Dominion Bank Has $30.05 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sysco worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 13.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,938,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,206,000 after acquiring an additional 599,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

