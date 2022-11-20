Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,820,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hologic by 7,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

