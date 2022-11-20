Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

