Deutsche Bank AG Sells 222,160 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $115,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,889 shares of company stock worth $32,631,433 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

