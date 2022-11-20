Atria Investments LLC Purchases 8,992 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

PSX opened at $108.99 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

