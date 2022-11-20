Atria Investments LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

