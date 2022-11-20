Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.