Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 19,641 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,620,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,961,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

