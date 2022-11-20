Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.