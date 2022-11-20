Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 50,680 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

