Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $292.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.84. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.