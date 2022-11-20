Toronto Dominion Bank Has $34.39 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
