Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,272 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.44% of Aramark worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ARMK stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

