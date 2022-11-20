Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,245 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Insider Activity

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $529.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.67 and a 200-day moving average of $482.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.