Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,035 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 414.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.