9,526 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NICE by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.
NICE Stock Performance
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
