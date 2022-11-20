16,047 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

FANG opened at $156.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

