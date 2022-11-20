DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,105 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 217,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

