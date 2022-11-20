Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 5,033 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 285.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

SNPS stock opened at $325.89 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.