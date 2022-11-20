Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.17 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

