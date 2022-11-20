Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $118,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $247.65 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

