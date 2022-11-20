Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,835 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $130,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $376.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

