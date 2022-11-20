Deutsche Bank AG Sells 69,791 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Illinois Tool Works worth $125,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 63,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,528,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

